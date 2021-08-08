Everybody cannot get ministry they want: Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who allocated portfolios to 29 ministers on Saturday, said discontent is quite common after such an exercise and that he will speak to Minister Anand Singh to iron out the differences.

He told reporters that Anand Singh is his good friend and he has been talking to him. “Singh will meet me

tomorrow and everything will be alright,” he added. On the specific portfolio demanded by Singh, he said, “Everybody cannot get the ministry they seek.”

On the displeasure expressed by Hassan MLA Preetam Gowda over Bommai meeting JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, the chief minister said, “Preetham seems to have spoken in excitement. But one thing I want to make clear that no politics was discussed at that meeting. I have spoken to party office-bearers and workers of Hassan district. I will take party MLAs and workers into confidence and also protect their interests.”

On former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy calling him the CM of Janata Parivar, Bommai termed it ‘mischievous’ and said, “Kumaraswamy knows under what circumstances I left JDS. I have been with BJP for the last 16 years and questions me about being a JDS member do not arise at all.”

Big winners

Araga Jnanendra: Debutante minister gets Home portfolio

CC Patil: Big-ticket portfolio of Public Works

Murugesh Nirani: Jump from Mines and Geology to Large and Medium Industries

Sunil Kumar: The all-powerful Energy ministry

Kota Srinivas Poojari: Jump up to Social Welfare and Backward Classes

Big losers

B Sriramulu: From Social Welfare to Transport and ST Development

R Ashoka: From aspiring to be Bengaluru in-charge, forced to keep Revenue

KS Eshwarappa: From expecting to be deputy chief minister to retaining RDPR

MTB Nagaraj: From hoping to get Housing portfolio to being given Municipal Administration