Five held for attack on secretary of Associated Management of Private Schools in Karnataka

Police said the prime accused, who is still absconding, had planned to murder Shashi Kumar so that he can replace him and extort money from private schools.

Published: 08th August 2021 11:33 PM

The assailants had escaped after he took out his licensed pistol and opened a warning shot in the air. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jalahalli police have arrested five persons in connection with an attempt to murder the general secretary of Associated Management of Private Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) Shashi Kumar. Police said the prime accused, who is still absconding, had planned to murder Kumar so that he can replace him and extort money from private schools.

The arrested have been identified as Dilip, Abhi alias Abhishek, Karthik alias Patel, Bharath, and Pawan. The prime accused, Ravi A alias RTI Ravi, who claims to be an RTI activist and was president of Karnataka Students' Parents' Association, is still on the run.

Shashi Kumar had escaped with injuries in the attack on July 9 night, when 3-4 persons attacked him with lethal weapons when he got out of his car outside his residence in Muthyala Nagar. He had sustained injuries in his hands and leg but escaped by getting inside his car. The assailants had escaped after he took out his licensed pistol and opened a warning shot in the air.

The police, who began the probe, nabbed the five based on various clues. "It was a planned attack and Ravi had rented a house very close to the victim's house, where the assailants were staying for the last six months to watch his movements. The house was raided and a pistol, three live rounds, and other lethal weapons from the accused. Further investigations revealed that among the five arrests, three were involved in murder cases and one in an attempt to murder case. They had gone to jail and were released on bail," the police said.

Ravi, who was arrested in 2019 for allegedly kidnapping a founder of a private school, had met the accused persons in jail. "After his release, he had contacted them and had discussed eliminating Shashi Kumar and had offered them money. He had asked to watch his movements and had taken a house for rent close to Kumar's house so that the assailants can easily track his movements. We are on the lookout for six other accused including Ravi, who are absconding," the police added.

