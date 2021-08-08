Karnataka govt issues order on scholarships for farmers’ kids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Saturday issued an order to start a scholarship scheme, exclusively for children of farmers from this financial year. At his first cabinet meeting, immediately after taking over as chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai had announced the scheme to cover higher education of farmers’ children and had set aside Rs 1,000 crore.

According to the government order, the yearly scholarship amount will be directly credited into the bank accounts of children who have completed their 10th Standard and are pursuing courses in any registered educational institution or university. Boys studying PUC or ITI courses will be eligible for Rs 2,500, while girls get Rs 3,000.

While Rs 5,000 will be given to boys in BA, BSc, BCom, MBBS, BE and other professional courses, it will be Rs 5,500 for girls. Boys pursuing Law, Paramedical, Nursing and other vocational courses will be eligible for Rs 7,500, while girls will get Rs 8,000. The scholarship will be Rs 10,000 and Rs 11,000 respectively, for boys and girls doing their post-graduation, the order stated.

Farmers’ children who have already availed of other merit scholarships will not be eligible for the State Government scheme. The scholarships will be given for a particular course. For example, if they get a scholarship for a PG course in a particular subject, they will not be eligible for it again if they join another PG course after completing the course for which they had got the scholarship.