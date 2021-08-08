STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Let it be Nagarahole National Park, say Kodagu residents

It’s just not the highest sporting honour. Locals in Kodagu are now demanding that the name of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, which is officially called Rajiv Gandhi National Park, be restored.

Published: 08th August 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

The Sambar and spotted deer at Dammanakatte range in Nagarahole National Park during showers on Wednesday | Udayshankar S

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s just not the highest sporting honour. Locals in Kodagu are now demanding that the name of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, which is officially called Rajiv Gandhi National Park, be restored.

In a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, they have demanded that it continue to be called as Nagarahole or be renamed after Field Marshal K M Cariappa or General K S Thimayya.

Naveen M, a coffee planter, who started the petition, said, “Nagarhole was renamed after Rajiv Gandhi just to appease a political party and a family. If it has to be named after an eminent person, then why not our local heros? We were never keen that it be named after Rajiv Gandhi, the petition was always there. It has now become now a campaign after the Khel Ratna was renamed.”

Many others from Kodagu have supported the call. Col C P Muttanna (retd), from Coorg Wildlife Society said, “We have never called it as Rajiv Gandhi National Park. Everyone has been calling it Nagarahole. Suddenly, one day, we saw the board and the government order on it being renamed.”

However, some conservationists and Forest Department officials feel that instead of focusing on name change, it is important to undertake conservation works to reduce man-animal conflict.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu Nagarahole National Park
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp