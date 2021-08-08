Sadananda Gowda slams Congress for disrupting Parliament

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Union Minister and Bengaluru North MP DV Sadananda Gowda on Saturday slammed the Congress for disrupting Parliament proceedings and urged the Opposition to participate in debates.

Speaking to the media at the BJP office here, Gowda accused the Congress of not allowing discussions on important issues related to national security since July 19. “The proceedings were conducted for only 18 hours and they did not even allow Question Hour. The Congress was not even willing for a debate on important issues like Covid and amendments to the farm laws,” he said.

On the Mekedatu project, Gowda said all 25 BJP MPs from Karnataka will make all efforts to get the necessary approvals.