SSLC results to be out Monday

BENGALURU: The newly-appointed Primary and Higher Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce results of the SSLC exams on Monday at 3:30 in the afternoon, confirmed Director of Karnataka Secondary School Examination Board (KSEEB) Sumangala V.

The result is expected to be announced on the official KSEEB website sslc.karnataka.gov.in. To clear the examination, students need to get at least 35% in aggregate or 210 out of 600 marks. To obtain a pass certificate, they also need to secure at least 70 marks in the language exam.

Unlike other states, Karnataka did not cancel SSLC and held them in the offline mode, in a new format introduced by former Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar. The exams were held on two days for core subjects, including maths, science, and social science and language papers.

Third wave can’t stop learning, says edu min

Bengaluru: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh appreciated his predecessor S Suresh Kumar for his efforts in keeping students engaged in learning even at a time like the pandemic. Addressing a press conference at Yadgir on Saturday, Nagesh said that due to Kumar’s efforts, students had access to online learnin. “Students will keep on learning either online or offline, through the third wave,” he said.