51 lakh Karnataka farmers get Rs 1,023 crore under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi

Over 51 lakh farmers across Karnataka received a total of Rs 1,023 crore directly into their bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday.

Published: 10th August 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 51 lakh farmers across Karnataka received a total of Rs 1,023 crore directly into their bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred Rs 19,000 crore to 9.5 crore farmers across the country under PM-Kisan today. Over 51 lakh farmers in Karnataka received Rs 1,023 crore directly into their bank accounts,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The PM released the fresh instalment of the financial benefit via video conference. Bommai participated in the meeting from Mysuru. “This scheme has set a new benchmark in tech-enabled good governance,” Bommai said. He was in Mysuru on Monday to review the Covid-19 situation in the district.
The State Government implemented the PM-KISAN scheme from February 1, 2019. From March 2019 to July 2021, farmers received financial assistance of Rs 6,940.07 crore from the Centre, a statement issued by the government stated.

Under the scheme, Rs 6,000 is provided to farmers in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The State Government provides an additional Rs 4,000 financial assistance to farmers, which is given in two instalments of Rs 2,000. Under the scheme, Rs 9,789.23 crore has been released to farmers till date, the statement added.

Meanwhile, under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), the Centre released Rs 300 crore as the first instalment on July 22. Per Drop More Crop (PDMC), a component of PMKSY, is a Centrally-sponsored scheme that focuses on enhancing water use efficiency at the farm-level through micro-irrigation. Under the scheme, financial assistance of 55 per cent for small and marginal farmers and 45 per cent to other farmers is available  for installation of micro-irrigation systems.

