Bommai firm on Mekedatu dam, will take legal team to Delhi for nod

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is keen to give a decisive push for the Mekedatu project, has planned to take a delegation of experts to Delhi to prevail upon the Jal Shakti Ministry and the Centre and get the Detailed Project Report (DPR) cleared.

Bommai, who was Water Resources Minister in the Yediyurappa Cabinet and had played a key role in the preparation of the DPR, has taken up the Mekedatu project as a priority. He is set to leave for Delhi in 8-10 days along with a team of legal experts to get clearance for the project.

Brushing aside objections raised by Tamil Nadu, he said they are confident of clearing all apprehensions regarding the project. He insisted that there is no irrigation component in the project and added that Karnataka will utilise 6.5 tmcft of water for drinking purposes and generation of hydel power.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu’s objection is misplaced, he said it will amount to opposing the apex court judgment allowing Karnataka to use 6.5 tmcft of water for the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and neighbouring districts. It will be possible to utilise this share if the water level is maintained at 23 tmcft at the Mekedatu reservoir with a proposed maximum of 67.17 tmcft, he noted.

On land acquisition and how the government plans to raise funds to construct the reservoir, he said the process will start only after DPR is cleared.

“We will think of floating bonds and mobilising other resources. I am making all efforts to get the project cleared. It will also help in sharing water during distress years,” he added.

“We have nothing to do with Tamil Nadu politics. We know how to get it done. We have faced such situations too many times in the past,” the chief minister asserted.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations have thrown their weight behind Bommai to start the land acquisition process and groundwork for the project. The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha has planned to have an interaction with the farmers of Tamil Nadu and convince them about the benefits of the project.