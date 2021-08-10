TNIE impact: Rights body notice to Railway official over child labour

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of the use of child labour in railway work, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), New Delhi, has asked the General Manager of South Western Railway Zone to submit a detailed report within a week. It has also ordered the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner to investigate into the incident and submit an inquiry report on the action taken.

On August 2, TNIE had published a report (Contractor held for child labour) regarding a railway contractor employing child labour to carry out hazardous work of placing stones on the railway tracks near Settihalli railway station in Bengaluru railway division. According to a reliable source, the notice was issued by the NCPCR on August 3. The Commission stated that it has taken suo motu cognizance of the report which highlighted seven children — three girls and four boys — performing a hazardous and risky job.

Signed by Anu Chaudhary, Registrar, NCPCR, the letter to the SWR General Manager says, “You are requested to send detailed report of this case within seven days of issue of this letter along with policies/guidelines framed by the Railway authorities to prevent such type of cases pertaining to child labour.”

In another communication to the Ramanagara DC, the Commission has asked him to investigate and submit an action-taken report within three days. Among other aspects, it has asked the DC to take action as per the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, The Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, and the Bonded Labour Abolition Act, 1976.