Murder of BJP worker: Supreme Court grants bail to former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni

The counsel appearing for the CBI, which is investigating the case, opposed Vinay Kulkarni's plea seeking bail.

Published: 11th August 2021 09:18 PM

Former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni

Former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni, who was arrested by the CBI in November last year for his alleged involvement in murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda.

A bench of justices U U Lalit and Ajay Rastogi said that Kulkarni be produced before the concerned trial court within three days and bail be granted to him subject to conditions to be imposed by the court.

The counsel appearing for the CBI, which is investigating the case, opposed Kulkarni's plea seeking bail.

Gowda, a BJP zila panchayat member, was killed in his gym in June 2016 in Karnataka's Dharwad district.

In September 2019, the state government had handed over investigation in the case to the CBI.

In November last year, the CBI had arrested Kulkarni, a former Congress MLA from Dharwad, after questioning him in connection with the case.

Kulkarni, who has denied the allegations levelled against him, had won the Dharwad seat in 2013 but could not repeat the victory in 2018 when BJP's candidate had defeated him in the assembly polls.

The CBI had earlier filed charge sheets against several accused in the case.

