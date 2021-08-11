PU admissions begin, e-classes from Aug 16

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Admissions for first-year PU courses began officially across the state on Tuesday.Director of Pre-University R Snehal said admissions for the year 2021-22 for first PU students were to start the day following declaration of SSLC results. The department has allowed admissions up to August 31. During this period, students will have to pay their fees as well. Online classes will start on August 16.

A late fine will be levied on admissions that are held thereafter. For those getting admitted between September 1 and 11, a late fee of `670 will be levied. Meanwhile, those getting admitted between September 13 and September 25 will have to pay a special fine of `2,890. Schools will have to pay the fees to the department of PU in a day of students paying the fee.

In the meantime, the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) has written to Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh, to make arrangements for students who have written the SSLC examination to be admitted to PU or an equivalent grade.

RUPSA President Lokesh Talikatte said a letter in the regard has been sent to the government twice. He said that last year, only 6.23 lakh students were given seats in PU colleges. This year, 8.7 lakh state board students alone have completed Class 10, and if other boards are considered, the state is looking at over 12 lakh students applying for first PU or its equivalent grade.

Talikatte requested that provision be made for admissions for the additional 3 lakh SSLC students who cleared the examination this year. He said that although there is unlimited intake in government PU colleges, there are just 1,234 such colleges, and they have only 6,250 permanent lecturers. He said now is the time to appoint more lecturers.