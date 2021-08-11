STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

SSLC students won’t get photocopy of exam paper, can’t apply for revaluation this year

In case a student’s result has not been published, or delayed, schools need to inform the SSLC board’s inspector in a letter with the reasons, within 10 days of the declaration of results.

Published: 11th August 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Topper twins Dhanushree and Dhanyashree celebrate after SSLC results were announced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: SSLC students will not be allowed to obtain a photocopy of examination papers or apply for revaluation for the examination that was held this year. The primary and secondary education department announced that schools have now been allowed to download the results and announce them in their respective school by August 10 at 11 am.

Schools can check the results and other details of their school students well as private students, repeaters, and private repeaters who are associated with their school.In case a student’s result has not been published, or delayed, schools need to inform the SSLC board’s inspector in a letter with the reasons, within 10 days of the declaration of results. Meanwhile, provision is also made for students who were absent for the examination.

SSLC result are available in the school login and the board and education department’s websites. A total of 157 students secured 625 out of 625 in the SSLC exams. Of these, a vast majority are from Chikkaballapur (30), Bengaluru North (15), Udupi (11) and Mangaluru (10). This year, the SSLC examination was held in a new format of objective questions, each paper being marked out of 40.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSLC SSLC students
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp