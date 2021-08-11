SSLC students won’t get photocopy of exam paper, can’t apply for revaluation this year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: SSLC students will not be allowed to obtain a photocopy of examination papers or apply for revaluation for the examination that was held this year. The primary and secondary education department announced that schools have now been allowed to download the results and announce them in their respective school by August 10 at 11 am.

Schools can check the results and other details of their school students well as private students, repeaters, and private repeaters who are associated with their school.In case a student’s result has not been published, or delayed, schools need to inform the SSLC board’s inspector in a letter with the reasons, within 10 days of the declaration of results. Meanwhile, provision is also made for students who were absent for the examination.

SSLC result are available in the school login and the board and education department’s websites. A total of 157 students secured 625 out of 625 in the SSLC exams. Of these, a vast majority are from Chikkaballapur (30), Bengaluru North (15), Udupi (11) and Mangaluru (10). This year, the SSLC examination was held in a new format of objective questions, each paper being marked out of 40.