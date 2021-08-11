STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tightrope walk for Bommai as he preps govt for fresh innings

As the party central leadership keen to see that the government in Karnataka gets an image makeover with clean administration,Bommai may have no honeymoon period and will have his task cut out.

Published: 11th August 2021

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The BJP may have been able to ensure a fairly smooth transfer of power in Karnataka, but the new Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, may be left tackling a host of challenges in the remaining tenure of the government.

Foremost among them will be assuaging the discontentment among the ministers who were eyeing key portfolios and disgruntlement among the MLAs who did not make it to the cabinet. Also, with the state’s economy having taken a hit due to the pandemic, raising resources to meet any shortfalls and ensuring good fiscal management will be a key issue.

The CM will have to chalk out his own course to enhance the image of the new government through effective administration. While striking a balance between the Yediyurappa loyalists, long-time partymen and those backed by the Sangh in his cabinet — a mix of seniors and new faces — he will be under pressure to come out of his predecessor’s shadow. 

A major challenge in the near future will be to lead the party to electoral success in the ensuing panchayat polls. This will help consolidate his position and tighten his grip over governance. If the saffron party manages to win a majority of the zilla and taluk panchayat seats, Bommai may get a free hand to call the shots in the government and also in the party to prepare for the Assembly elections in 2023.

Then, there are a host of other issues too — convincing seers of prominent mutts who have started serving ultimatum to bring Panchamashali Lingayats under 2A category, and those demanding enhancement of ST reservation to 7.5 per cent; taking up flood relief works on a war-footing while at the same time, making all preparations for the anticipated Covid-19 third wave in the light of the increasing cases in neighbouring states.

The government will also be keen to push for the Mekedatu project which the party hopes will pay rich dividends in the Old Mysuru region, where the BJP is yet to get a strong foothold and make its impact in the Congress-JD(S) bastion.

Political analyst Muzaffar Asadi feels that the CM will be under pulls and pressures as the cabinet composition is dictated by the party top brass, and not his own and points to a “structural crisis” within the cabinet.

