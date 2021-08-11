STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists try to lay seize former MLA's son's house in Mangaluru

The activists urged the female member of former MLA's family who has allegedly converted from Hinduism into Islam to come out of the house while trying to lay seize the house. 

Published: 11th August 2021 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Mangaluru city police took 14 activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) into preventive custody.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police took 14 activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) into preventive custody on Wednesday after they tried to lay seize the house of B M Pasha, son of former MLA Ullal Idinabba over one of the family members alleged involvement in terror funding case. 

VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and many activists of VHP and Bajrang Dal tried to enter the house of Basha. Earlier on Wednesday morning they held an awareness movement on NH 66 and Ullal appealing people to boycott the family of former MLA Idinabba and displayed posters demanding ban on terrorism and Love Jihad.

The activists urged the female member of former MLA's family who has allegedly converted from Hinduism into Islam to come out of the house while trying to lay seize the house. 

It may be recalled that National Investigation Agency (NIA) had raided the house of B M Pasha, son of former MLA Idinabba and arrested a person named Ammar Abdul Rahman from Ullal in Mangaluru who is associated with ISIS. The former MLA's son's family members were allegedly linked to youths from Jammu and Kashmir who are associated with terror outfits. According to the sources, the family members had sympathised and subscribed to YouTube channels related to ISIS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP Mangaluru Police Bajrang Dal
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo | ISRO)
Setback for ISRO as GSLV fails to place earth observation satellite into orbit
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp