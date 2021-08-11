VHP, Bajrang Dal activists try to lay seize former MLA's son's house in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police took 14 activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) into preventive custody on Wednesday after they tried to lay seize the house of B M Pasha, son of former MLA Ullal Idinabba over one of the family members alleged involvement in terror funding case.

VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and many activists of VHP and Bajrang Dal tried to enter the house of Basha. Earlier on Wednesday morning they held an awareness movement on NH 66 and Ullal appealing people to boycott the family of former MLA Idinabba and displayed posters demanding ban on terrorism and Love Jihad.

The activists urged the female member of former MLA's family who has allegedly converted from Hinduism into Islam to come out of the house while trying to lay seize the house.

It may be recalled that National Investigation Agency (NIA) had raided the house of B M Pasha, son of former MLA Idinabba and arrested a person named Ammar Abdul Rahman from Ullal in Mangaluru who is associated with ISIS. The former MLA's son's family members were allegedly linked to youths from Jammu and Kashmir who are associated with terror outfits. According to the sources, the family members had sympathised and subscribed to YouTube channels related to ISIS.