10th century stone inscription found near Shravanabelagola

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A 10th century inscription was found in Nagayyanakoppalu village near famous Jain pilgrimage town Shravanabelagola in Hassan district on Tuesday. The inscription has old Kannada literature on it and was found while cultivation. Officials of archeology department visited the spot and are likely to shift the rock to one of the museums where historical monuments and sculptures are preserved. According to Dr S Dinesh, a researcher and lecturer of SN PU College, the inscription has information about Jainism and ruler Chandragupta of the Maurya dynasty. The first Kannada inscription was found in Halmidi village of Belur taluk of Hassan district.