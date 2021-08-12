STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision on 100 per cent theatre occupancy after discussion with expert panel: Karnataka CM

The CM has been apprised of the current situation and he is aware of the difficulties the producers are facing, Babu said.

Film theatres in Karnataka are bound by 50 per cent occupancy norm. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decision on the film industry’s request to allow 100 per cent occupancy in cinema theatres will be taken only after holding a meeting with members of the expert committee, and till then, the prevailing 50 per cent occupancy norm will continue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons after the film industry delegation met him with a request to relax the 50 per cent occupancy norm, the CM said the government was committed to protecting the interests of the Kannada film industry and that he was aware of the difficulties faced by it and was concerned about their situation.

But if adequate precautions were not taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 now, lockdown will have to be imposed again, he said, adding that the decision on their request will be taken after consulting the experts.

“The main agenda of the meeting was to seek permission for a 100 per cent seating, and the government is expected to give us clarity on the same by September second week,” said producer Surappa Babu.

Producers of big-ticket films — Surappa Babu (Kotigobba 3), KP Sreekanth (Salaga) — and Bhajarangi 2 producer Jayanna, along with former presidents of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) Sa Ra Govind and KV Chandrashekar and others from the film fraternity, met the CM.During the meeting, the CM also expressed concern over the death of a fight master during a film shooting on Monday near Bidadi and asked the industry representatives to take all safety measures, failing which stern action will be taken as per law.

Tara, actress-turned-politician and chairman of the Karnataka Forest Development Board, said the CM gave a patient hearing to the industry representatives and asked them to strictly follow all Covid-19 protocols as well as safety norms while shooting.

