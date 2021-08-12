Holistic growth is Karnataka govt’s motto: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that Karnataka will unleash all its energies to convert it into a State with holistic growth and empowerment of people. Speaking at a virtual event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Bommai said that he strongly believes in empowerment of people through education, skill development and entrepreneurship.

Though Karnataka needs to do much more in terms of entrepreneurship development, it still has good educational facilities, skilled manpower and a large number of research and development of institutions, he added.

Ensuring regional balance in industrial development is a priority for the government, he said."From 1950s, we have laid a strong foundation in manufacturing, skill development, foreign collaboration and research and development. Bengaluru boasts of maximum number of R&D facilities. We have over 180 international standard R&D units and that is the reason Bengaluru has seen the growth of high-tech industries, including IT/BT," he said. The government is keen on expanding the capital of entrepreneurship, skills and human resources across the State, he added.