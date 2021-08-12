STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I know Bommai, he can give deliver governance, says Parameshwara

To a query on some communities setting a deadline to include them in the OBC list, he felt that the government should show strength to withstand such pressures.

G Parameshwara AICC observer for Kerala

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday observed that Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has good experience in administration when he was minister and added that he can deliver good governance.

“I knew him personally and I expect good administration. Him meeting former PM H D Deve Gowda was a courtesy call. I too had visited the former PM for his advice when I was Deputy CM. Deve Gowda is the only former PM from Karnataka with experience from whom we can seek guidance in administration”, he noted.

“It would be a narrow perspective if we view the CM’s meeting with the former PM otherwise”, he remarked, in response to Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda’s criticism. While welcoming the Centre’s move to let states draw up their own list of Other Backward Classes, Parameshwara suggested that communities should not blackmail the governments as it amounts to insulting the law of the land and the Constitution.

To a query on some communities setting a deadline to include them in the OBC list, he felt that the government should show strength to withstand such pressures. On Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar calling on former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan after the ED raids on the latter’s properties, Parameshwara noted that he too may pay a courtesy visit. 

