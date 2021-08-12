Karnataka pegs flood damage at Rs 2.4k crore, Centre gives Rs 186 crore

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent heavy rain and floods in several parts of Karnataka have caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure with the Public Works Department estimating that it needs Rs 2,400 crore to repair the damage.However, as on Tuesday, the PWD has only got approval for Rs 186 crore to repair national highways managed by the Union Government.

The state saw heavy rains in July, causing heavy damage to properties in the Malnad region and north and coastal Karnataka. According to official sources, more than 4,000 km of roads, including national and state highways, 966 bridges and 164 buildings have been damaged. PWD officials have sought Rs 2,398.53 crore to repair and rebuild the damaged infrastructure. The officials said that they have appealed to the State Government to release Rs 447 crore for immediate relief of which it has released Rs 310 crore, including Rs 10 crore to repair national highways.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister C C Patil is in Delhi to seek funds. “We have got approval for Rs 186 crore for repairing national highways. We were told to submit a complete loss estimation.

We will present it to the Union Government in the next 15 days.”Apart from damage to PWD properties, agricultural land and houses have also been partially or completely destroyed.

Presently, the Agriculture and Revenue Departments are conducting a joint survey to estimate crop loss. “There is a shortage of staff in the Agriculture Department. Hence, we are unable to complete the survey. Once it is done, we will appeal to the Centre for more compensation,’’ an official said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to depute a central team to assess flood damage in 13 districts.

According to the data provided by the Disaster Management Authority, 466 villages in 13 districts — Belagavi, Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Haveri, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Bagalkot, and Gadag — have been severely affected, and at least 14 people have died in rain-related incidents since the last week of July.