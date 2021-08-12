STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka pegs flood damage at Rs 2.4k crore, Centre gives Rs 186 crore

The state saw heavy rains in July, causing heavy damage to properties in the Malnad region and north and coastal Karnataka.

Published: 12th August 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

More than 4,000 km of roads, including national and state highways, have been damaged due to rains in the state 

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent heavy rain and floods in several parts of Karnataka have caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure with the Public Works Department estimating that it needs Rs 2,400 crore to repair the damage.However, as on Tuesday, the PWD has only got approval for Rs 186 crore to repair national highways managed by the Union Government.

The state saw heavy rains in July, causing heavy damage to properties in the Malnad region and north and coastal Karnataka. According to official sources, more than 4,000 km of roads, including national and state highways, 966 bridges and 164 buildings have been damaged. PWD officials have sought Rs 2,398.53 crore to repair and rebuild the damaged infrastructure. The officials said that they have appealed to the State Government to release Rs 447 crore for immediate relief of which it has released Rs 310 crore, including Rs 10 crore to repair national highways.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister C C Patil is in Delhi to seek funds. “We have got approval for Rs 186 crore for repairing national highways. We were told to submit a complete loss estimation.

We will present it to the Union Government in the next 15 days.”Apart from damage to PWD properties, agricultural land and houses have also been partially or completely destroyed.  

Presently, the Agriculture and Revenue Departments are conducting a joint survey to estimate crop loss. “There is a shortage of staff in the Agriculture Department. Hence, we are unable to complete the survey. Once it is done, we will appeal to the Centre for more compensation,’’ an official said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to depute a central team to assess flood damage in 13 districts.

According to the data provided by the Disaster Management Authority, 466 villages in 13 districts —   Belagavi, Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Haveri, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Bagalkot, and Gadag — have been severely affected, and at least 14 people have died in rain-related incidents since the last week of July.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
flood damage Karnataka Heavy rainfall floods
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo | ISRO)
Setback for ISRO as GSLV fails to place earth observation satellite into orbit
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp