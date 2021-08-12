Not miffed over missing Cabinet berth: MP Renukacharya

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Honnali-Nyamathi MLA MP Renukacharya on Wednesday said that he is not disillusioned on not getting a berth in the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet.Speaking to TNIE, Renukacharya said that he was not going to retire from active politics over a “minor setback.” “My supporters and I were confident (of him becoming a minister). But it did not happen due to various reasons.

It is a temporary setback. I am hopeful of becoming a minister in the future. I will continue to work as a simple worker of the party,” he added.On his recent Delhi visit, Renukacharya said that he was in the national capital to discuss issues pertaining to development works.

Renukacharya’s statement comes at a time when ministers M T B Nagaraj and Anand Singh have publicly expressed their displeasure over their portfolios. Renukacharya said that in order to work for the welfare of people, portfolios are immaterial. He also said that he and MLA Raju Gowda will speak to Anand Singh and try to resolve all issues.

