STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka still far from natural Covid immunity due to waning antibodies, shows study

The estimated IgG prevalence at the end of the second survey was just 15.6 per cent and is markedly lower than the estimated total infection of 27.7 per cent at the end of the first serosurvey.

Published: 13th August 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second Covid-19 serosurvey conducted in Karnataka has revealed lower levels of Immunoglobulin G (IgG) seroprevalence due to antibody waning. 

The IgG is the most common type of antibody found in the blood. The estimated IgG prevalence at the end of the second survey was just 15.6 per cent and is markedly lower than the estimated total infection of 27.7 per cent at the end of the first serosurvey.

“The sentinel-based population survey helped identify districts that needed better testing, reporting and clinical management. The state was far from attaining natural immunity during the survey and hence, must step up vaccination coverage and enforce public health measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” concluded the statewide survey carried out between January 25 and February 18 across 290 health care facilities spread across Karnataka.

Interestingly, the estimated active prevalence was zero per cent across all districts. The subsequent rise in infection from March to June may be due to a combination of effects ranging from immunity waning to the emergence of the B.1.617 variant and its sub-variants, the study noted. 

SEROPREVALENCE HIGHEST IN MYSURU

“A longitudinal study to assess the clinical sensitivity of the test kit, in view of antibody waning, was also conducted. We recalled a few participants who had tested positive from the first serosurvey and conducted the antibody test. Of them, 38.9% of participants had detectable IgG, based on an ELISA test which used the whole cell antigen instead of the more specific recombinant nucleocapsid or spike protein antigens. Based on the longitudinal study, we were able to infer that Karnataka’s Covid-19 burden was between 26.1% and 37.7% at the time of the survey,” the authors of the study told TNIE.

The study was conducted on those aged 18 and above and they were subjected to RT-PCR and antibody tests. The prevalence was highest in Mysuru (33.6%) followed by Mandya (31.9%), Kodagu (27.1%), Chamarajanagar (22.6%) and Kolar (20.8%).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 Covid-19 serosurvey Immunoglobulin G
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp