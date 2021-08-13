STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Part of Gol Gumbaz lintel collapses

A portion of the Chajja (cover of a roof) at the eastern side of world-famous Gol Gumbaz collapsed due to extreme weather conditions recently.

A portion of the lintel collapsed at the eastern side of Gol Gumbaz | Express

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A portion of the Chajja (cover of a roof) at the eastern side of world-famous Gol Gumbaz collapsed due to extreme weather conditions recently. It is for the first time in the last several decades a huge portion of roof of 450-year-old heritage monument built in Indo-Islamic  style that dates back to erstwhile rulers Adil Shahi era has collapsed.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is preparing an estimate to fix the damaged Chajja. The damage has been caused in the eastern side of the monument, which is restricted for tourists. V S Badiger, Superintendent Archaeologist of Dharwad Circle, pointed, “The damage to the monument is due to the extreme weather conditions. An immediate measure will be taken to fix the roof.

Once we receive the nod from the higher authorities the repair works will follow. It will be restored to originality, using the same materials of yore.” “Apart from this we will also work on preventing further damages to the historic monument. This is a 450-year-old monument that needs to be conserved and it is our responsibility. I will soon carry out a detailed inspection of the monument,” stated ASI officer Badiger.

According to sources, “Gol Gumbaz is suffering minor damages once in two or three years. However it is for the first time a portion of the roof has collapsed. It is not an easy task to repair or fix the damaged roof due to technical issues,” claimed sources.

