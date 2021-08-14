STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP plans tour to introduce new union ministers to people

The BJP state unit will take up a “Janashirvada Yatra” from August 16 to introduce the four new ministers who were inducted recently into the Union Cabinet, to the people of Karnataka.

Published: 14th August 2021

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP state unit will take up a “Janashirvada Yatra” from August 16 to introduce the four new ministers who were inducted recently into the Union Cabinet, to the people of Karnataka.

The BJP central leaders have directed the state units to take up such initiatives as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not allowed to introduce the new ministers in Parliament. BJP state general secretary Siddaraju said the party has decided to take out the ‘Janashirvada Yatra’ in four teams for five days from August 16.

He said all programmes will be held following Covid-19 norms. While no big public programmes will be held, all events will be organised by taking into consideration the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the districts and the guidelines issued by the State Government as well as the local administration. The party has also planned the events in a hybrid mode as more people will be encouraged to attend the events online.

The four teams headed by the new ministers will cover 24 Lok Sabha constituencies and participate in 161 events. During the public meetings, they will talk about the Centre’s initiatives and also visit Covid vaccination centres. The leaders will also visit houses of writers, artistes and senior BJP leaders and also the mutts, Siddaraju said.

Self-reliance in urea production
Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhagwanth Khuba, said India will soon achieve self-reliance in urea production. “Four new fertilizer factories will start in the next few months and India will soon become self-reliant in urea production,” the minister told reporters after visiting the BJP office in the city for the first time after assuming charge. 

The Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd  has submitted a proposal to set up a nano-urea production unit in Karnataka.  It will start operations after the State Government provides basic infrastructure, Khuba added.

