No freedom from pension delays for freedom fighters

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: While the country is gearing up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day celebration, several freedom fighters, who were a part of the freedom struggle, may have no reason to cheer as they continue to face delays in getting their pension (honorarium).

Shockingly, over 90 freedom fighters and their dependents in Mysuru district, who are entitled to receive Rs 10,000 every month, had not got their pension since April. Ahead of Independence Day, the district administration cleared the files of several freedom fighters and credited the pension amount in their bank accounts. However, many others are yet to receive their dues.The freedom fighters allege that this rigmarole plays out regularly and said the government and the authorities remember them only during Independence Day.

Pointing out that the pension was not disbursed to all freedom fighters since April, the Mysuru District Freedom Fighters Association president, Y C Revanna, said the delay in crediting the pension had affected many, with their dependents suffering from health issues. “The delay in releasing pensions, especially during the pandemic crisis, had become a testing time for most of the freedom fighters who are dependent on it for purchase of medicines. Earlier, we used to get pension credited directly in our account from the state treasury. But, after the introduction of the new system, we are experiencing this problem. The government must look into the issue seriously and find a permanent solution,” rued 94-year-old Revanna. Another freedom fighter said the issue of pension and their other grievances are attended to only when Independence Day nears.

“Even last year, we did not get the pension for three months and the same thing has happened this year too. Now, many have got the pension, but a few others are yet to receive it. In a few more years, the freedom fighters’ pension scheme itself may become obsolete as most of us would no longer remain. Until then, at least the government must ensure that the pension is credited to all in time,” bemoaned a freedom fighter.

When questioned about the delay, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham admitted that the problem did exist and said, “After I became DC, it has been addressed and the dues were credited in their accounts two weeks ago.”

“There was a technical issue as it was moved from the old pension scheme to K-2, wherein the pension is disbursed by the district administration. I personally met a few freedom fighters on Friday and inquired about it while a few others had not checked their bank accounts as they could not venture out because of Covid-19. Some 10-20 cases are pending in the treasury and they will be cleared by Saturday evening or Monday morning,” he promised.