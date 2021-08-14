Shameful behaviour of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, says Kageri 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Friday strongly decried the unruly behaviour of the Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha during the just concluded session as irresponsible.

Speaking to the media, Kageri said the conduct of a few Opposition members was abominable. “The situation looked like “free for all” and absolute anarchy prevailed. Tuesday will be recorded as the darkest day in the history of Parliament and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha broke down in anguish,” he noted.

“The shameful, painful and agonising incidents during those two days have made all right-thinking people hang their heads in shame,” Kageri rued. Reacting to Kageri’s comments, Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, told The New Indian Express, “Why did the government not allow a discussion on Pegasus for the entire duration of the session? Is it because the government is guilty?” He also termed Naidu’s breaking down as “crocodile tears”.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said, “The Assembly Speaker speaking about the proceedings of another House is barred by the Constitutional concept of seperation of powers. Is the Speaker not aware of this?’