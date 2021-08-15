STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hudli, a village in Karnataka inspired by Gandhian principles

A week-long stay by Mahatma Gandhi at Hudli in Belagavi district in 1937 has changed the face of this tiny village.

Published: 15th August 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

More than 1,000 artisans are employed by KGUS at Hudli in Belagavi district

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

HUDLI: A week-long stay by Mahatma Gandhi at Hudli in Belagavi district in 1937 has changed the face of this tiny village. It has undergone a radical change as the last one century was a time for social reform in Hudli.

Despite having a thriving 100-year-old khadi industry, the residents here have been exploring other alternatives for a better life. Also, a large number of people have been joining the Armed forces with the sole objective of serving the nation. However, khadi industry, and also agriculture, continue to thrive. Belgaum Sugars, one of the noted sugar factories in the region, depends on the cane produced in Hudli.

“We don’t have liquor shops in Hudli nor do the residents believe in any kind of superstition. The villagers firmly believe in Gandhi’s ideologies and hopefully the coming generations will continue the tradition,’’ says Eshwar Kulgod, production manager, Hudali Khadi Gramodyog Utpadak Sangh. Inspired by Gandhian ideologies of self-reliance, the residents of Hudli have taken the khadi industry to new heights.  Freedom fighter Gangadhar Rao Deshpande--- who had brought Gandhi to Hudli--- turned the village into a khadi gram and since then, khadi production here has gained momentum.

The establishment of Khadi Gramodyog Utpadak Sangh (KGUS) at Hudli in 1954 further led to the sector’s growth.   “The distinctive feature of khadi is its capability to provide earning opportunities to rural artisans. They earn at least Rs 200 a day by weaving khadi on a charaka. Many rural women in Hudli and surrounding villages are now self-reliant,’’ says Raghavendra Ammanavar,  joint secretary, Hudli Khadi Gramodyog Utpadak Sangh. More than 1,000 artisans are employed by KGUS, which sees an annual turnover of over Rs 2 crore. “With an objective of creating jobs for rural women, KGUS has started production of pickles, incense sticks, soaps, etc,’’ says Ammanavar.

Gangappa Malagi (99), a freedom fighter and a resident of Hudli, has been associated with the Khadi Gramodyog as a member and chairman for more than five decades. “When he escorted Gandhiji into Hudali in 1937, Gandhiji called him ‘acha bacha’, impressed by his personality. My father stayed with Gandhiji for seven days,’’ says Malagi’s daughter Shantavva Khangani.

Impressed by the khadi manufacturing at rural homes in Hudli, leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Sarojini Naidu, Rajendra Prasad, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, and Kasturba Gandhi also came to Hudli along with Gandhi in 1937, says Shankar Upari, a resident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hudli Mahatma Gandhi Independence Day
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp