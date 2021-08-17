STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From paddy fields to mutts, union ministers launch Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Published: 17th August 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba takes out a rally in Bidar on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With paddy saplings in hand, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje joined farmers in Mandya to plant the crop as part of the party’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The nationwide campaign launched by BJP to introduce the new Union Ministers took off on Monday with all four newly inducted Ministers of States from Karnataka travelling to various parts of the state. 

MoS for New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals & Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba held a roadshow in Bidar. He also visited Ramakrishna Ashram in Bidar. Karandlaje highlighted the welfare schemes introduced by the Narendra Modi government for agriculture and farmer welfare in a press conference in Mandya before kickstarting her campaign. 

MoS for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar began his yatra from Hubballi and visited Uttar Kannada. He met  leaders of Jan Sangh during his tour and stopped at the Siddarooda Mutt to perform ‘gaupooje’ before proceeding to facilitate Covid-19 frontline workers.

MoS Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy began his yatra from the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru. Khubha and Chandrashekhar also visited public distribution shops in Bidar and Hubballi, respectively, as part of the party’s strategy to highlight the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme. 

