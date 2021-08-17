STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hillocks in Kodagu bleed purple as rare Kurinji flower blossoms after 12 years

“Locally, they are called Kurinji flowers and are scientifically known as Strobilanthes kunthiana. It is true that they bloom once in 12 years,” confirmed Poovaiah, the Madikeri DCF

Published: 17th August 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

This rare sight has attracted many visitors including tourists as well as natives of Kodagu.

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The two scenic hillocks of Mandalpatti and Kote Betta in Kodagu district are bleeding purple as the Neelakurinji flowers have taken over the spot like an army of soldiers. This rare sight has attracted many visitors including tourists as well as natives of Kodagu.

“I visited Kote Betta recently along with my cousins and it was a surreal experience. The major part of the hill was covered with these purple flowers and we later found out that they blossom once in 12 years,” said Dhanush Kaveriappa, a native of the district.

The Mandalpatti belt – which is mostly traversed in a jeep to get the off-road experience – has also become home to these flowers and visitors are enthralled by their beauty.

“Locally, they are called Kurinji flowers and are scientifically known as Strobilanthes kunthiana. It is true that they bloom once in 12 years,” confirmed Poovaiah, the Madikeri DCF.  

