Hindustan Aeronautics Limited conducts taxi trials of Hindustan-228 aircraft

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) successfully carried out the Ground Run and Low-Speed Taxi Trials (LSTT) of the Hindustan-228 (VT-KNR) aircraft for Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ‘Type Certification’.

“The event was part of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence Day celebrations at HAL’s Kanpur facility,” said a statement issued by HAL. Sajal Prakash, CEO of HAL’s Accessories Complex, termed it a major milestone for the first fixed-wing Made In India civil aircraft and a step forward towards strengthening regional air connectivity.

“The aircraft can be utilised successfully by civil operators and state governments for their intra and inter-state connectivity with seamless support towards training, maintenance and logistics,” HAL stated.

The Hindustan-228 is a 19-seat multi-role utility aircraft built for various applications such as VIP transport, passenger transport, air ambulance, flight inspection roles, cloud seeding and recreational activities like para jumping, aerial surveillance, photography and cargo applications.