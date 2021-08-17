Kageri’s remark on Rajya Sabha not acceptable: BK Hariprasad

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Monday took a dig at Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri saying, “I have never seen the Speaker of one House commenting on the Chair of another House anywhere”.

At the press conference here, Hariprasad, who was reacting to Kageri’s criticism of the recent ruckus in the Rajya Sabha, said, “He made comments on the monsoon session of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha a few days ago. As Speaker of the Assembly, Kageri has some powers and dignity. He should use his words properly and impartially. Having been a member of the Rajya Sabha for 19 years, I never saw a Speaker of one House commenting on another House,” he said.

“He should know the history of the Rajya Sabha and how the Bharatiya Janata Party members behaved when they were in the opposition. Now, the ruling BJP government is not allowing any discussion. The members have to struggle to get the government’s attention,” Hariprasad added.