Karnataka may pilot National Education Policy in premier institutions

BENGALURU: With Karnataka aiming to be the first state to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the government is looking at conducting a pilot project at premier institutes. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday presided over the Higher Education Department’s progress meeting, in which extensive discussions were held over the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state.

During the meeting, attended by Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and department officials, it was reportedly suggested that premier educational institutes be taken into confidence and implement the policy there for starters. Guidelines have already been issued in this regard and participants in the meeting are said to have discussed how to go about implementing the policy.

It was also suggested that a Karnataka State Education Commission and other institutional arrangements be made to implement the policy, while also seeking the support of private individuals. The state aims to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio from 32% to 50%.

The CM is said to have recommended to the Higher Education Department to ensure that there are Technical Education Schools in each district to ensure employment for youth. Bommai said that the state’s Bachelor’s Degree in Education (BEd) and Diploma in Education (DEd) curricula need to be revised further to make it more effective.

At a separate event, Ashwath Narayana said the NEP gives greater prominence to the study of science and scientific research. He said provisions will be made to teach science in a comprehensive manner. The state is in the forefront in the field of science and this will be continued, he added.