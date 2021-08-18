Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam on September 27, 29. Registrations begin on August 19

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has decided to hold the supplementary examination for SSLC in a simplified manner two days on September 27 and 29.

Just as the mains, the examination will be divided between core subjects and languages, of 40 marks each. Exams will be held between 10:30 am to 1:30 PM.

The examination will be in the objective type format -- each paper will have its OMR (Optical Mark Reader) sheet. Students will have to answer 120 questions in three hours. The OMR sheet will carry the students' photographs.

The list with students' names will also carry their pictures.

Only certain students will be allowed to register for the examination - eligible school students and private candidates who registered for the SSLC examination earlier and remained absent due to COVID19 or other health reasons; school students or private candidates who are repeaters and failed the main examination in April 2019; repeaters who failed the SSLC examination prior to 2011, and these students who wrote the main examination April 2019 onwards and failed it.

Schools will begin registering the students on the department portal from August 19 to 30.

Students are expected to submit the application for the examination by September 9 -- this includes a cover letter, nominal roll number, and original online challan.

Evaluation

The marks for core subjects will be converted to the scheme of 80 marks. While the first language will be converted to marks out of 100. The remaining marks will be given from the internal assessment, thereby marking students out of 625, for CCERF and CCERR students i.e. school students who remained absent for the main examination due to COVID19 or other health reasons, and school students who failed the SSLC main examination in April 2019.

For other students, marks for core subjects will be translated into marks out of 100 and first language, out of 125.