STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Numbers up, 83 taluks declared flood-hit in Karnataka

The State Government has identified and declared 83 taluks across the state as flood-hit, 22 more than the earlier estimate, said Revenue Minister R Ashoka here on Tuesday.

Published: 18th August 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

The State Government has identified and declared 83 taluks across the state as flood-hit, 22 more than the earlier estimate, said Revenue Minister R Ashoka here on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has identified and declared 83 taluks across the state as flood-hit, 22 more than the earlier estimate, said Revenue Minister R Ashoka here on Tuesday. He said the 22 taluks added to the list are Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Hubballi city, Kadur, Davanagere, Dandeli, Alur, Lakshmeshwar, Tarikere, Mundagod, Supa, Hubballi, Bhadravati, Channagiri, Annigeri, Babaleshwar, Nidagundi, Kolhar, Muddebihal, Harapanahalli, Hosanagar and Mudigere.

He said the government is taking measures to send out alerts on possible lightning strikes, as many people die every year from lightning bolts.

“We are introducing a lightning alert system in select villages. The project has been taken up with the help of the Centre. These warning systems will be installed in select gram panchayats and will be connected with the weather office in Bengaluru,” he added.

Whenever there is a possibility of a lightning strike, the system raises an alarm with announcements asking people to stay indoors.

“We will introduce a cyclone warning system in coastal areas. Sirens, which can be heard up to 6 km, will go off whenever there is an alert. We are planning to install the system at 40 places. Each centre costs Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore with funding from the Centre,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka floods
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp