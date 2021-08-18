Numbers up, 83 taluks declared flood-hit in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has identified and declared 83 taluks across the state as flood-hit, 22 more than the earlier estimate, said Revenue Minister R Ashoka here on Tuesday. He said the 22 taluks added to the list are Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Hubballi city, Kadur, Davanagere, Dandeli, Alur, Lakshmeshwar, Tarikere, Mundagod, Supa, Hubballi, Bhadravati, Channagiri, Annigeri, Babaleshwar, Nidagundi, Kolhar, Muddebihal, Harapanahalli, Hosanagar and Mudigere.

He said the government is taking measures to send out alerts on possible lightning strikes, as many people die every year from lightning bolts.

“We are introducing a lightning alert system in select villages. The project has been taken up with the help of the Centre. These warning systems will be installed in select gram panchayats and will be connected with the weather office in Bengaluru,” he added.

Whenever there is a possibility of a lightning strike, the system raises an alarm with announcements asking people to stay indoors.

“We will introduce a cyclone warning system in coastal areas. Sirens, which can be heard up to 6 km, will go off whenever there is an alert. We are planning to install the system at 40 places. Each centre costs Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore with funding from the Centre,” he added.