Karnataka HC takes note of ‘zero traffic’ for Shashikala Jolle’s car

The minister had travelled from Kempegowda International Airport to Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony.

Published: 19th August 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Women and Child Development Shashikala Jolle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary or an appropriate officer of the State Government to treat a PIL, seeking action against errant officers who allegedly misused their administrative powers to provide zero traffic clearance to minister Shashikala Jolle, as a representation.

The minister had travelled from Kempegowda International Airport to Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony. The HC has directed that an appropriate order passed within a month and placed before the court.

Hearing a petition filed by G Balaji Naidu, a resident of Ramamurthy Nagar, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda also issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Commissioner of Police and others.

The court orally observed that while it can understand zero clearance being provided for reasons such as heart transplant, this case was different from such reasons, which is a violation of Article 19(1)(d). During the hearing, the government advocate raised objections on the petition on the ground that it was filed without submitting any representation to the concerned authorities. Therefore, the court directed that the petition itself be considered as representation and an appropriate order be passed and placed before it on September 22, 2021.

