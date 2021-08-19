STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mining case: SC permits mining baron, ex-Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy to visit Karnataka

Reddy can also visit Kadapa in Karnataka and Ananthpur in Andhra Pradesh for a period of eight weeks, a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari said.

Published: 19th August 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy

Former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted mining baron and former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy to visit and stay for eight weeks in his native district Ballari where he was prohibited from visiting as per the 2015 order granting bail to him in a mining case.

Reddy can also visit Kadapa in Karnataka and Ananthpur in Andhra Pradesh for a period of eight weeks, a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari said while modifying the earlier bail order.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and that trial has not even commenced, and that petitioner has not violated any bail condition even when he visited Ballari, it is directed that the condition imposed to not visit these three places in bail order be modified," the bench ordered.

The top court directed him to intimate about the modification of the order to the Senior Superintendent of Police of his native district and listed the plea in the third week of November.

"We observe that trial court may make every endeavour to expedite the trial," it said.

Reddy, accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, is out on bail since 2015 and several conditions including prohibiting him from visiting Ballari in Karnataka and Ananthpur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh were imposed by the apex court in its order.

The CBI has been opposing Reddy's plea saying that he should not be allowed to visit district Ballari in Karnataka as he holds considerable influence and might interfere with the investigation.

"He has led multiple petitions, witnesses under police protection have been threatened and vehicles have been set on fire. Over 40 witnesses are there. We do not know what will happen if this gentleman is allowed to enter the area," the probe agency had said.

Reddy was granted conditional bail by the apex court in January 2015 after spending more than three years in jail.

Reddy and his brother-in-law B V Srinivas Reddy, managing director of the Obalapuram Mining Company (OMC), were arrested by CBI on September 5, 2011 from Ballari and brought to Hyderabad.

The company is accused of changing mining lease boundary markings and indulging in illegal mining in the Ballari Reserve Forest area, spread over Ballari in Karnataka and Ananthpur district of Andhra Pradesh.

While granting bail, the top court had directed him to surrender his passport before the concerned trial court and not to leave the country without the permission of the trial judge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Gali Janardhan Reddy
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp