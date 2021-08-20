STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

10-day Legislature session from September 13 in Bengaluru

This will be the first session for the new government headed by Basavaraj Bommai

Published: 20th August 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy briefs the media about the Cabinet decisions in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy briefs the media about the Cabinet decisions in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The next session of the legislature will be held for a period of ten days on September 13, announced Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy. This will be the first legislative session for the Basavraj Bommai government. 

It is mandatory to hold the legislature session every six months and considering that the last legislative session concluded on 24 March, the government will have to hold the session before September 24, as stipulated in the Constitution under Article 174.

As per procedure, the cabinet decision of Thursday to hold the legislative session will now go before the governor. This is considering that the last session was prorogued and under the rules, the governor will have to pass the order summoning the Houses of legislature which could be done sometime next week.  

Madhuswamy also said that the legislature session will not be held in Belagavi as demanded by some, but will be held in Bengaluru. It may be recalled that the opposition Congress had been reminding the government to call a legislature session to discuss the Covid and flood situations in the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp