10-day Legislature session from September 13 in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The next session of the legislature will be held for a period of ten days on September 13, announced Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy. This will be the first legislative session for the Basavraj Bommai government.

It is mandatory to hold the legislature session every six months and considering that the last legislative session concluded on 24 March, the government will have to hold the session before September 24, as stipulated in the Constitution under Article 174.

As per procedure, the cabinet decision of Thursday to hold the legislative session will now go before the governor. This is considering that the last session was prorogued and under the rules, the governor will have to pass the order summoning the Houses of legislature which could be done sometime next week.

Madhuswamy also said that the legislature session will not be held in Belagavi as demanded by some, but will be held in Bengaluru. It may be recalled that the opposition Congress had been reminding the government to call a legislature session to discuss the Covid and flood situations in the state.