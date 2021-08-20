CM Bommai’s home turf Haveri gets 10k Covid vaccine doses daily

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HAVERI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home district Haveri was among the top three positions in vaccination, for four days in the past 10 days. Earlier, the district was getting minimum supply of vaccine doses, but things have changed in the past few weeks. Every day, the district is supplied with more than 10,000 doses of vaccine.

On August 11, 14 and 18, the district stood at third position and on August 8, at second place in daily vaccination coverage. After Bommai, who represents Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district, became Chief Minister, the district is getting good supply of vaccines. The district has a 12.2 lakh eligible population to get the vaccine.

A senior officer said that in three weeks, things have changed and vaccine supply has comparatively improved. This constant supply has resulted in the district vaccinating 50.77 per cent (6.19 lakh people) eligible population. Health department staff have reduced vaccine wastage, helping to vaccine more people, he added.

The district reproductive and child health officer Dr Jayanand M said that soon after vaccines are supplied, they plan for the next day. They have set up 300 vaccine centres.