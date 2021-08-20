STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Pandemonium in Hassan CMC meeting over ‘missing’ portrait of Deve Gowda

For over 40 minutes, the councillors traded barbs against each other, resulting in CMC president R Mohan, from the BJP, adjourning the meeting twice. 

Published: 20th August 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

The portrait of H D Deve Gowda was reinstalled in the CMC president’s chamber in Hassan on Thursday

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The missing portrait of former Prime Minister and JDS Supremo HD Deve Gowda in the chamber of the president of the City Municipal Council led to an all-out tussle between JDS and BJP councillors at the CMC general meeting on Thursday.

For over 40 minutes, the councillors traded barbs against each other, resulting in CMC president R Mohan, from the BJP, adjourning the meeting twice.  Raising the issue, Syed Akbar and C R Shankar, former CMC presidents from the JDS, and party member Girish took the president to task for “deliberately” removing the portrait of Gowda that was in the chamber for decades. 

They contended that the portrait of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was still in the same place. Some JDS members also blamed the CMC chief of insulting Gowda, a former Prime Minister. Peace prevailed after the CMC chief reinstalled the portrait of Gowda.

The tussle over portraits of political leaders is not new for the Hassan city municipality. There was heated exchange of words among the JDS and Congress over installation of the portrait of former revenue minister and senior congress leader late H C Srikantaiah at the CMC meeting hall a decade ago. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mohan clarified that the portrait of the former Prime Minister may have been removed recently by workers to apply whitewash on the walls, and he decided to put the portrait back after the renovation. 

“I have high regards for Gowda, the only political leader from Karnataka who became a Prime Minister,” he said.  However, the JDS councillors were not swayed, reiterating that the CMC president removed the portrait following direction from local MLA Preetam J Gowda, a political rival of former minister H D Revanna, Gowda’s son. The councillors said that all councillors should respect Gowda who has contributed immensely to his native Hassan and the state. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Deve Gowda JDS BJP Hassan
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp