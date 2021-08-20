SC allows mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy to stay in Ballari

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: The Supreme Court has allowed Gali Janardhana Reddy, former minister of Karnataka and accused in the illegal mining case, to visit and stay in his hometown Ballari for eight weeks on Thursday. The decision has been welcomed by Reddy’s family members while his fans are celebrating.

The SC bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran granted Reddy permission to visit Ballari, Ananthpuram and Kadapa districts in Andhra Pradesh, on the condition that he should follow the restrictions. The court has asked Reddy to inform the district SPs in case he visits any of these three districts in Karnataka, and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

On September 5, 2011, CBI arrested Reddy in connection with illegal mining in the Obulapuram mining area. He spent four years in jail in Hyderabad. In 2015, the SC granted him bail on the condition that without the permission of the court, he will not be allowed to visit Ballari and two districts in Andhra Pradesh.

In 2017, Reddy sought permission from the court to visit Ballari to see his ailing mother. In the same year, he was allowed to enter his hometown to attend the marriage of his daughter. Tapal Ganesh, one of the witnesses in the illegal mining case and mining company owner, said that the decision has come as a surprise to many in the district.

“Investigation is under way and there are 47 witnesses in the case from Ballari district alone. Reddy’s entry into Ballari could spell trouble for some of the witnesses as there have been cases in the past where the witnesses were threatened,” he opined.

G Somashekara Reddy, brother of Janardhana Reddy, expressed happiness over the Supreme Court’s order. “The presence of Janardhana Reddy in his hometown will boost the morale of party workers and family members. We are yet to receive the complete order from the SC. We are happy that our brother will be able to take part in the religious programme being conducted at home during Shravana (month),” he said.