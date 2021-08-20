STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

SC allows mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy to stay in Ballari

The court has asked Reddy to inform the district SPs in case he visits any of these three districts in Karnataka, and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 20th August 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Gali Janardhana Reddy

Ballari-based mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy (File | EPS)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: The Supreme Court has allowed Gali Janardhana Reddy, former minister of Karnataka and accused in the illegal mining case, to visit and stay in his hometown Ballari for eight weeks on Thursday. The decision has been welcomed by Reddy’s family members while his fans are celebrating.

The SC bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran granted Reddy permission to visit Ballari, Ananthpuram and Kadapa districts in Andhra Pradesh, on the condition that he should follow the restrictions. The court has asked Reddy to inform the district SPs in case he visits any of these three districts in Karnataka, and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

On September 5, 2011, CBI arrested Reddy in connection with illegal mining in the Obulapuram mining area. He spent four years in jail in Hyderabad. In 2015, the SC granted him bail on the condition that without the permission of the court, he will not be allowed to visit Ballari and two districts in Andhra Pradesh.

In 2017, Reddy sought permission from the court to visit Ballari to see his ailing mother. In the same year, he was allowed to enter his hometown to attend the marriage of his daughter. Tapal Ganesh, one of the witnesses in the illegal mining case and mining company owner, said that the decision has come as a surprise to many in the district.

“Investigation is under way and there are 47 witnesses in the case from Ballari district alone. Reddy’s entry into Ballari could spell trouble for some of the witnesses as there have been cases in the past where the witnesses were threatened,” he opined.

G Somashekara Reddy, brother of Janardhana Reddy, expressed happiness over the Supreme Court’s order. “The presence of Janardhana Reddy in his hometown will boost the morale of party workers and family members. We are yet to receive the complete order from the SC. We are happy that our brother will be able to take part in the religious programme being conducted at home during Shravana (month),” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gali Janardhana Reddy Ballari Supreme Court
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp