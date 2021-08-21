STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai’s third visit to Delhi, this time to ask for more Covid vaccines

In less than a month after he took charge as Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai is likely to make his third visit to Delhi next week.

Published: 21st August 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

This time, it is to get more vaccines and discuss the State's projects with central ministers, while sources also said that he will brief party central leaders about the political situation in the State after the cabinet expansion.

On Friday, Bommai said he has sought an appointment from many Union ministers and will go to Delhi as soon as he gets confirmation from them. He will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to ask for an increase in vaccine supply. Karnataka now gets 65 lakh doses of vaccines per month, while Bommai is seeking one crore shots.  He is also expected to meet Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss issues related to Mekedatu project.

Party sources said he is also meeting party senior leaders to explain the political situation in Karnataka. While Anand Singh seems to be still sulking over not getting the portfolio of his choice and skipped Thursday’s cabinet meeting, the chief minister managed to convince another minister MTB Nagaraj, who had openly expressed his displeasure over portfolio allocation.

Many legislators too had expressed displeasure over not being inducted into the ministry but refrained from talking about it publicly. Sources said central leaders are not encouraging state leaders to make repeated visits to Delhi with complaints.  

Sudhakar to accompany Bommai

Th e chief minister is also likely to discuss by-polls to two Assembly segments of Sindagi and Hanagal. Bommai visited Delhi twice after he took oath on July 28.

The first time, it was to thank party leaders and the second time to finalise the ministers’ list. Next week, he will be accompanied by Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar to make a pitch for increased vaccine supplies.

Bommai to seek one crore doses for state 
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is seeking one crore Covid vaccines per month for Karnataka. Now, the state gets  65 lakh doses. Stating that educational and economic restrictions will continue for the time being, Bommai called upon people to scrupulously follow social distancing and other norms like masking up, sanitising in public spaces.

Comments

