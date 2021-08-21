Govt plans townships at industrial areas in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Industries Department is planning to develop integrated residential townships with all the basic amenities in industrial areas to increase productivity and avoid traffic congestion.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said residential townships will be constructed on Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land and other industrial areas. People working in those industrial areas can stay in those townships and avoid long-distance travelling. It helps to increase productivity and prevent traffic congestion, a statement issued by Nirani’s office read.

Nirani discussed the “Walk-to-Work” concept with senior department officials and they decided to prepare a blueprint on the residential townships in industrial areas, the statement added. The proposed townships will be constructed on 10%-15% land reserved in industrial areas with amenities such as schools, clinics, parks, and recreation facilities.

The department is also planning to develop 9,010 acres of land for industrial development in Kolar, Ramanagara, Mandya, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, and Haveri districts.