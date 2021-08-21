STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Jan Ashirwad Yatra: Covid norms violated, admits Union Minister Narayanaswamy

In fact, Narayanaswamy openly accepted at an event in Gadag on Thursday that he violated the night curfew guidelines as it was already late by the time he reached Gadag.

Published: 21st August 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State A Narayanaswamy during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Chitradurga on Friday

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The Jan Ashirwad Yatra, a series of roadshows across the State, threw Covid protocols to the wind as a large number of people who attended these events neither ensured social distancing nor wore masks. Union ministers A Narayanaswamy, Bhagwant Khuba, Shobha Karandlaje, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar have been touring the State as part of the Jan Ashirwada Yatra.

In fact, Narayanaswamy openly accepted at an event in Gadag on Thursday that he violated the night curfew guidelines as it was already late by the time he reached Gadag. Since the State Government has banned large public gatherings, these ministers have been holding roadshows. But people have been thronging these meetings with scant regard for Covid rules. 

Seeing that people were violating the norms at Davanagere on Thursday, Narayanaswamy requested them to wear masks and maintain social distancing. “Covid is not something we should neglect. I have faced its impact personally. Nothing is more precious than your lives,” he advised. But they were in no mood to listen, even as local administration officials at Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davangere and Haveri were mere spectators.

On Friday too, people were seen violating the norms during Narayanaswamy’s visit to mutts in Chitradurga. BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar had earlier said the party had given clear instructions to hold the yatra strictly adhering to Covid protocols, but it was unfortunate that crowds were gathering. KPCC spokesperson D Basavaraj said the police should take action against union ministers and organisers of Jan Ashirwada Yatras.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jan Ashirwad Yatra COVID 19 A Narayanaswamy Covid protocol BJP
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp