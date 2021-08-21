Jan Ashirwad Yatra: Covid norms violated, admits Union Minister Narayanaswamy

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The Jan Ashirwad Yatra, a series of roadshows across the State, threw Covid protocols to the wind as a large number of people who attended these events neither ensured social distancing nor wore masks. Union ministers A Narayanaswamy, Bhagwant Khuba, Shobha Karandlaje, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar have been touring the State as part of the Jan Ashirwada Yatra.

In fact, Narayanaswamy openly accepted at an event in Gadag on Thursday that he violated the night curfew guidelines as it was already late by the time he reached Gadag. Since the State Government has banned large public gatherings, these ministers have been holding roadshows. But people have been thronging these meetings with scant regard for Covid rules.

Seeing that people were violating the norms at Davanagere on Thursday, Narayanaswamy requested them to wear masks and maintain social distancing. “Covid is not something we should neglect. I have faced its impact personally. Nothing is more precious than your lives,” he advised. But they were in no mood to listen, even as local administration officials at Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davangere and Haveri were mere spectators.

On Friday too, people were seen violating the norms during Narayanaswamy’s visit to mutts in Chitradurga. BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar had earlier said the party had given clear instructions to hold the yatra strictly adhering to Covid protocols, but it was unfortunate that crowds were gathering. KPCC spokesperson D Basavaraj said the police should take action against union ministers and organisers of Jan Ashirwada Yatras.