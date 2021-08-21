Quake-like sound scares villagers in Kalaburagi

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Residents of a number of villages in Kalagi and Chincholi taluks of Kalaburagi district ran out of their houses late on Friday evening after they experienced intense tremors. Some houses have developed cracks, while villagers of Koravi, Halachera, Tegalatippi, Vajragaon, Navadagi, Chintakunta and Gadikeshwar heard loud sounds from the earth three times.

Santosh Malage, a gram panchayat member of Halchera village, said, “The rumble from the ground was heard for the first time at 7.29 pm. It was the loudest, while two others were fainter and heard five and 10 minutes later. People are now taking shelter in the open ground as they fear that it was an earthquake.”

Kalagi Tahsildar Naganath said that he received 10-12 distress phone calls from different villages in the taluk. He sought reports from revenue and police officials, who are in charge of these villages. He also requested Deputy Director of Mines Rise Fatima to look into the matter.

Fatima told TNE that as per preliminary information, it was not an earthquake as there was no recording on the Richter Scale. “I can come to a conclusion after studying the issue properly,” she added.