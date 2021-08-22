Bommai will expand Cabinet soon, says Kateel

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: BJP state president MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will soon expand his Cabinet to “include genuine legislators”. As four ministerial berths are vacant, he would impress upon the chief minister to make an elected representative from Kalaburagi a minister, the Dakshina Kannada MP added.

On elections to Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi city corporations scheduled for September 3, he said the BJP is fielding pro-people candidates and is confident of winning majority in all the three urban bodies. “We will not enter into an alliance with any party,” he added.

On the recent developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country, Kateel said the BJP is firm on its policy of not compromising on terrorism. All Indians, who wanted to return home, are being airlifted to India and some have already returned to Karnataka. “Not a single bomb blast has been reported in the country in the last seven years of BJP rule,” he said.

On the change of guard in the state, Kateel said Yediyurappa himself clarified that he was quitting on his own. On supporters welcoming Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba by firing in the air during a Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Kateel said, “There were no bullets in the rifles. Such firings are common during celebrations.”

On party workers violating Covid protocols at these yatras, Kateel said, “They had planned to organise the programme following all protocols... but the public gathered in large numbers. Violations were not intentional.”