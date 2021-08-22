STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Committed to increasing height of Almatti dam, says Bommai

After offering bagina to the Krishna river, Bommai says no out-of-court settlement with Andhra, Telangana

Published: 22nd August 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Saturday. He held a meeting with officials to review the Covid and flood situation in the district

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA/BAGALKOT: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that his government’s priority is to complete all irrigation projects that come under the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) Phase 3, considered the biggest irrigation project in the state.

Speaking to reporters after offering ‘bagina’ (offerings) to the Krishna river at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir (Almatti dam) in Bagalkot district, Bommai said, “People of the region demanded that the government give priority to the Krishna by offering prayers to it after the Almatti is filled to the brim. I am fulfilling their wishes.” This is for the first time in recent years that the State Government has offered bagina to the Krishna before the Cauvery rivers.

Bommai, who was on his first visit to the district after assuming office as CM, said he will soon convene a high-level meeting with elected representatives of Bagalkot and Vijayapura, experts and other officials concerned to chalk out a plan for the effective implementation of UKP Phase-3.

To a question on whether the State Government will make an effort for an out-of-court settlement with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to get the gazette notification on increasing the height of Almatti dam from the present 519.6 mt to 524 mt published, he said, “There is no question of out-of-court settlement as the case is in the last leg in the Supreme Court. I will be going to Delhi shortly to hold discussions with legal experts to clear all the hurdles in issuing the notification. As Maharashtra is also involved, I have already held talks with NCP leader Sharad Pawar and their Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil. They have expressed support to Karnataka,” Bommai added.

When asked about declaring UKP Phase-3 as a project of national importance, Bommai said, “There are certain criteria that has to be followed to announce an irrigation project as a national project. We have to look at whether it meets all the required conditions. I have directed the officials concerned to prepare a detailed project report in this regard.”

He said the estimated cost for the implementation of the project has increased three-fold — from Rs 17,000 crore to Rs 51,000 crore. “Funds are the biggest challenge before the government. However, we are determined to implement this project by exploring all possibilities,” he added.

Session in Belagavi in Dec 
Belagavi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a session of the Karnataka legislature will be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi in December. Addressing reporters at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here, he said the government was committed to developing Suvarna Soudha as a power centre on par with Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha. Considering the  demand of sugarcane growers to shift the office of the Sugar Commissionerate to Belagavi, Bommai said that he would issue the orders after he reached Bengaluru. “Despite orders issued by the governments in the past to shift offices of a few major departments from Bengaluru to Belagavi, it has not been done,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Upper Krishna Project
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp