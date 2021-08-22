Karnaraka aims to wean away from thermal power

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Aiming to ultimately put out burning embers of thermal power plants to address issues of carbon emission and economic baggage these ecologically unsustainable plants carry, the State Government is emphasising on green energy options in its renewable energy policy.

The State started work in this direction after the Centre spelt out its policy on green energy sources, with the focus on solar and wind energy. The energy department, however, is sceptical and cautious about hydro energy sources as construction of dams and utilisation of water resources to generate power has political implications, and officials do not want to be on the wrong side of any politician, especially Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“The policy is being revised with stress on green energy sources. To ensure that there is sufficient generation and utilisation all year round, adequate storage mechanisms are being worked upon. Now, renewable energy contributes around 25 per cent of the State’s power production and at times, it goes up to 50 per cent. We are working towards gradually reducing usage and dependence on thermal energy and eventually stop it completely. It is not possible to shut down thermal plants immediately,” a senior energy department official told The New Sunday Express.

New policy to offer better incentives for solar panels

Data shows that the total allotted capacity of renewable energy is 35851.91 mw against the commissioned capacity of 15193.43 mw. At present, of the total capacity of 11,336.6 mw, generation is 4,898 mw, of which 3,459 mw comes from three thermal power plants -- RTPS (966 mw), BTPS (1,509 mw) and YTPS (984 mw).

The official said the new policy will offer better incentives to install solar panels. Irrigation pump sets in agricultural lands too will be converted to solar, which will ensure continuous power supply to farmers. “Discussions are also being held on aggressively improving wind and weather predictions so that there is unhindered power supply.,” the official said.