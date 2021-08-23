Ballari woman, Afghan husband land in Delhi

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: It was a happy moment for a family in Ballari after their daughter and her husband landed in New Delhi from Afghanistan on Sunday. Thanveen Ballari, who married Afghanistan citizen Sayed Jalal in 2018, has been staying in Kabul for the last three years. Jalal is an engineer and has been working with a construction company there.

As the conditions in Afghanistan started worsening, Thanveen’s parents in Sandur of Ballari were shocked. They approached the district administration on behalf of their son-in-law. However, the family members were worried when their phones became unreachable. The couple was among the 400-odd Indians who were evacuated from Afghanistan on Sunday.

A family member of Thanveen said that they have been asking the couple to move back to India for a long time. “They had to stay put as they had jobs there. However, when the situation in the country started worsening, the couple got more and more worried. Thank God they are back home. I request the district administration to make arrangements for us to meet or talk to them.”

An official from the district administration’s office said, “So far, there has been no communication from New Delhi about the whereabouts of the couple. We will try to contact them again and will soon come back with some information.”