STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Centenarian ‘dolu’ artiste Guruva no more  

Centenarian ‘dolu’ artiste and Karnataka Rajyotsava awardee Guruva Koraga breathed his last in Udupi on Sunday.

Published: 23rd August 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Rajyotsava awardee Guruva Koraga

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI:  Centenarian ‘dolu’ artiste and Karnataka Rajyotsava awardee Guruva Koraga breathed his last in Udupi on Sunday. The 105-year-old started beating ‘dolu’ (a type of drum) when he was 12 years old and performed till a long time at temple festivals and kambalas. Despite never having attended school, Guruva had spoken about the importance of education for tribal Koraga community. 

As the upper caste community did not allow Koragas to enter temples, Guruva was known for beating his dolu rhythmically, standing some distance away from the temple premises during festivals. Hailing from Nandikur, he later built his house at Guddeangady near Hiriyadka. He was well-versed in weaving baskets. Guruva could play his 15-kg dolu for about two hours, enthralling the audience.

He taught this art to many youngsters and has several awards to his credit, including an honorary award from the Karnataka Janapada Academy in 2017. He was born as the eldest son to Thoma and Thumbe, who were staying in Malnad region. Later, they shifted to Nandikur and then to Hiriyadka when he was around 6 years old.

He married Kargi of Alevoor and the couple had three daughters. Guruva always opposed oppression. He once spoke about some upper caste people not giving dead cattle to his community but burying them instead. For the same reason, he moved away from a hut given to him. Later, Guruva settled with his family on a government allotted land.

“With Guruva’s death, we have lost the precious memories of the last hundred years. He was a repository of the community-much marginalised, yet struggling to assert itself. His energetic dolu still resounds in my ears when he beat his ‘dolu’ both forcefully and rhythmically after felicitation a couple of years back at Regional Resources Center for Folk Performing Arts (MAHE),” recalled center’s former coordinator Prof Varadesh Hiregange. “Though he reminded us of Shivaram Karanth’s Choma, Guruva’s dolu represented a new-found confidence as well,” he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Guruva Koraga dolu artiste
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp