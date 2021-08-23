STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Jayachandra threatens Law Minister with contempt case

TB Jayachandra

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Tumakuru’s political heavyweights, former law minister and Congress leader TB Jayachandra and present law minister JC Madhuswamy, were locked in a political war over an important water body, Madaluru tank, which is the lifeline of Sira. 

Jayachandra and former additional advocate general Brijesh Kalappa here on Sunday said that they would move a contempt petition before the Karnataka High Court against Madhuswamy as he had reportedly instructed officials not to release the Hemavathy river water to Madaluru tank.

They said that 0.4 tmcft of water had been allocated to fill the tank in 2008, but BJP leaders D Krishnakumar and others moved the high court in 2012. Justice BV Nagarathna on January 9, 2013 ordered that water for drinking water purposes should be given priority, especially in arid areas. Despite the ruling, Madhuswamy is objecting to filling up of Madaluru tank, they said.  

During the bypolls, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa had promised to fill the tank, but went back on his word after winning the election, he added. Jayachandra said that he and his supporters were planning a massive padayatra from Sira to Tumakuru, but deferred it because of Covid-related restrictions.

“The law laid down by the Supreme Court is clear that such schemes cannot be denied water,” they said, adding that refilling the tank is in consonance with the National and State water policies. They said Madhuswamy objected to filling the tank claiming that it was an inter-basin transfer. Kalappa, who was the advocate for Karnataka at the Supreme Court in the Cauvery water dispute case, listed many cases where inter-basin transfers have occurred.

