7 lakh students may pursue higher studies under New Education Policy, says Karnataka minister

Minister for higher education Ashwath Narayan said Karnataka is the first state in the country to launch the New Education Policy from the present academic year

Published: 24th August 2021 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Higher education minister C N Ashwath Narayan speaking after inaugurating a one-day seminar on the New Education Policy - 2020 in Kalaburagi on Tuesday (Photo | Express)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: About 7 lakh pupils who have successfully completed their PUC 2nd year might pursue higher education on the basis of the New Education Policy 2020 in the state, said minister for higher education C N Ashwath Narayan here on Tuesday.

Ashwath Narayan, who spoke to The New Indian Express during his visit to Kalaburagi to participate in the one-day seminar on New Education Policy-2020 organised by Gulbarga University on Tuesday, said Karnataka is the first state in the country to launch the New Education Policy from the present academic year. This will apply for 1st year students of degree, post graduate and diploma courses. Arrangements have been made to teach the students as per the New Education Policy.  

To a question, the minister said that in all 8 lakh students have passed the PUC 2nd year exams. Of them, 7 lakh students may pursue higher education, while some might take admission in ITI or job oriented short-term courses and the remaining might opt for jobs.

Ashwath Narayan said two languages will be taught under the New Education Policy and of them Kannada will be compulsory and the students have been given the option to select a second language. He said that the tri-language formula is in force till 10th/PUC 2nd year but in the higher education system, there will be a two-language policy. "We have made Kannada compulsory as first language," he said.

To another question, the higher education minister said that the government will release grants to both Gulbarga University and the newly established Raichur University to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff. He said there is no proposal before the government to change the name of Raichur University.

Colleges will reopen from 1st October

Later, speaking to the press at Kalaburagi, the higher education minister said there is an apprehension that the third wave of COVID-19 might be severe in the month of October. However, the government could not postpone the reopening of colleges based on apprehensions. 60 percent of the students have already taken the first dose of the vaccine and the teaching staff have also taken it.

If the situation warrants, the government will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time, he said.

